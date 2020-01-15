Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Network security giant Cloudflare said it will provide its free security tools and services to U.S. political campaigns, as part of its efforts to secure upcoming elections against cyberattacks and election interference. The company said its new Cloudflare for Campaigns offering will include distributed denial-of-service attack mitigation, load balancing for campaign websites, a website firewall, […]
