Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns

TechCrunch Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaignsNetwork security giant Cloudflare said it will provide its free security tools and services to U.S. political campaigns, as part of its efforts to secure upcoming elections against cyberattacks and election interference. The company said its new Cloudflare for Campaigns offering will include distributed denial-of-service attack mitigation, load balancing for campaign websites, a website firewall, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anand Sharma, JP Nadda debate on SPG cover in Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News [Video]Anand Sharma, JP Nadda debate on SPG cover in Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News

While speaking during the winter session of Rajya Sabha on November 20, the veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma raised the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to party leaders..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CloudFlare is providing free anti-DDoS services to US political campaigns

With a major election cycle less than a year away, Cloudflare says it's working with politicians in the US to secure their campaigns against cyberattacks through...
engadget

Cloudflare Launches Cloudflare for Campaigns to Protect U.S. Election Campaigns, At No Cost

Cloudflare Launches Cloudflare for Campaigns to Protect U.S. Election Campaigns, At No CostSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Techchaser

Techchaser Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns https://t.co/ECxebaAjY5 via @techcrunch 27 minutes ago

chrisdpeckham

Chris Peckham Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns https://t.co/HxRTqDXnVM @TechCrunch 2 hours ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns https://t.co/bVkgQv73GZ 3 hours ago

matthewkemph

Matthew Kemph Love it. ⁦@Cloudflare⁩ is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns – TechCrunch https://t.co/XpxMd4J9tw 3 hours ago

ve3ofa

David Johnson RT @ve3ofa: Cloudflare is Giving Away Its Security Tools To US Political Campaigns https://t.co/EhZP6s9X7G 3 hours ago

PrivacyDigest

PrivacyDigest Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns – TechCrunch provide its security tools & s… https://t.co/N4juLcxA8O 4 hours ago

PadiDidIt

Padi Did It RT @rtehrani: #Cloudflare is giving away its security tools to US political campaigns – TechCrunch https://t.co/j8an6GLuhO https://t.co/jAO… 5 hours ago

terrigriffith

Terri Griffith Thank you, @Cloudflare . They are giving away their security tools to US political campaigns https://t.co/yT8qwr4q3k https://t.co/IMdhAgpiP7 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.