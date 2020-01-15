Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

betanews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Microsoft-related news over the last few days has been all about Windows 7 reaching end-of-life, but today marks the day that the company starts to push the Chromium-based version of Edge to Windows 10 users after beta testing. For businesses and organizations that do not feel ready to make the transition just yet, there is no need to panic. Microsoft says there are no plans to push the browser to commercial or enterprise devices, and there's a Blocker Toolkit available to disable automatic delivery of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, anyway. But for Home and Pro users, there is likely to be… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft Edge Chromium now available for macOS

Anyone interested in trying Microsoft's redesigned Edge Chromium browser can now download and use the first release version.
AppleInsider Also reported by •The VergeMacRumours.comThe Next WebPC WorldengadgetSeekingAlphaFossbytes

Microsoft re-launches Edge browser on Windows and macOS, now based on Google’s Chromium

Microsoft Edge, the web browser that replaced Internet Explorer with the release of Windows 10, has been given a dramatic overhaul in the last year or so to be...
9to5Mac Also reported by •engadgetbetanewsSeekingAlphaPC World

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndreTelevise

Andre RT @pcworld: Microsoft's new Edge begins rolling out to consumer PCs today, based on Chromium rather than EdgeHTML. Here's our review, with… 23 minutes ago

pcworld

PCWorld Microsoft's new Edge begins rolling out to consumer PCs today, based on Chromium rather than EdgeHTML. Here's our r… https://t.co/Baes0D5V3K 36 minutes ago

SankalpITteam

SankalpIT Services Pvt. Ltd. #Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge #browser today https://t.co/i4pvwU7xKd #tech #SankalpIT 1 hour ago

RepsUp100

Reps🆙 Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser today https://t.co/c0dmES4K4o #Microsoft #MicrosoftEdge #Windows10 1 hour ago

CattyFae

write #AltText always. RT @liliputingnews: Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge web browser begins rolling out today https://t.co/wj21xyiMg0 https://t.co/6NOQJtNaVq 2 hours ago

a_bigillu

Bigillu Chrome extension (especially translate ) support is surely a deal breaker. https://t.co/96m9QvVMs2 2 hours ago

G4S90

George Salib® RT @glenngabe: Expect more visits from Edge -> Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser today "The updated Edge browser br… 2 hours ago

sharants

#PassionatelyMe RT @thenextweb: Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser today (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/AeIiG73sFP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.