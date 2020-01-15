Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Microsoft-related news over the last few days has been all about Windows 7 reaching end-of-life, but today marks the day that the company starts to push the Chromium-based version of Edge to Windows 10 users after beta testing. For businesses and organizations that do not feel ready to make the transition just yet, there is no need to panic. Microsoft says there are no plans to push the browser to commercial or enterprise devices, and there's a Blocker Toolkit available to disable automatic delivery of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, anyway. But for Home and Pro users, there is likely to be… [Continue Reading]
Microsoft Edge, the web browser that replaced Internet Explorer with the release of Windows 10, has been given a dramatic overhaul in the last year or so to be... 9to5Mac Also reported by •engadget •betanews •SeekingAlpha •PC World
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Andre RT @pcworld: Microsoft's new Edge begins rolling out to consumer PCs today, based on Chromium rather than EdgeHTML. Here's our review, with… 23 minutes ago
PCWorld Microsoft's new Edge begins rolling out to consumer PCs today, based on Chromium rather than EdgeHTML. Here's our r… https://t.co/Baes0D5V3K 36 minutes ago