Microsoft turns the screws on Windows 7 users with full-screen upgrade warnings

betanews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
It can hardly have escaped your attention that yesterday was the day Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7. To make sure anyone who was unaware is alerted to the fact that no more security updates will be available, full-screen warnings are now being displayed. Microsoft had previously advised Windows 7 users that this message would appear, and as of today the company is making good on its promise. See also: Today is the day Windows 7 dies, but you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free Microsoft's Windows 7 end-of-life advice: 'buy a Surface' UK's intelligence service warns against using… [Continue Reading]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

