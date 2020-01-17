Joe Biden slams Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for having too much power: 'I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he's a real problem' (FB)

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

· Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg over misinformation on the platform and privacy concerns.

· "I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he's a real problem," Biden said in an interview with The New York Times editorial board published Friday.

