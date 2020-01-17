Global  

Joe Biden slams Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for having too much power: 'I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he's a real problem' (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden slams Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for having too much power: 'I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he's a real problem' (FB)· Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg over misinformation on the platform and privacy concerns.
· "I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he's a real problem," Biden said in an interview with The New York Times editorial board published Friday.
· Biden called for the repeal of...
News video: Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account 00:27

 Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy. Hamill took to Twitter to accuse Mark Zuckerberg of valuing profit over “truthfulness.” “I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” Hamill...

