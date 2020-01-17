Global  

Watch SpaceX's Crew Dragon in-flight abort test at 8 AM ET on Saturday

engadget Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
One of the last major steps before SpaceX flies its Crew Dragon craft with real NASA astronauts onboard is an "in-flight abort test." Scheduled to take place during a four-hour window on Saturday, Sunday or Monday morning, it will test the vehicle's...
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

 Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....

SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort TestSpaceX recently tested a Falcon 9 rocket for its upcoming Crew Dragon in-flight abort launch. (Photo Credit: SpaceX) SpaceX is very close to conducting an...
geek.com Also reported by •ExtremeTechCBS NewsSpace DailyIndependentThe Next WebRIA Nov.NYTimes.comengadget

Watch live: SpaceX is about to blow up a rocket in a crucial test to show NASA that its spaceship ready to launch astronauts

Watch live: SpaceX is about to blow up a rocket in a crucial test to show NASA that its spaceship ready to launch astronauts· SpaceX plans to complete a crucial safety test on Saturday to show NASA its Crew Dragon capsule is ready to carry astronauts to space. · You can watch the...
Business Insider Also reported by •IndependentNYTimes.com

