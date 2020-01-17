Watch SpaceX's Crew Dragon in-flight abort test at 8 AM ET on Saturday

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Digital Trends - Published Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....