This week’s top stories: ‘Hey Google’ alternatives, no curved screen on Galaxy S20, more
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () *In this week’s top stories:* we look at some of the best alternatives to saying “Hey Google,” celebrate the lack of curved screens on Samsung’s next flagships, dig into the Pixel series’ hidden screen recorder, and more.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: ‘Hey Google’ alternatives, no curved screen on Galaxy S20, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
Is Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare' enough to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200? More Grammy performers have been announced, and Halsey is hosting an album release party. Here are the top stories of the day for Wednesday, January 15th.
Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of..