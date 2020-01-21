Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to play iMessage games on an iPhone with your contacts

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
How to play iMessage games on an iPhone with your contacts**

· *You can play iMessage games on your iPhone using the App Store extension that's built into iMessage.*
· *You can download a variety of iMessage games onto your iPhone, including bowling, mini golf, Yahtzee, and more.*
· *iMessage games are free to play, but many have in-app purchases.*
· *Visit Business Insider's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13 [Video]How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these...

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lervoids

riley ♡ niche doesnt have her iphone temporarily bc its being repaired or whatever so quick someone replace her i need to play imessage games❤️ 7 hours ago

neonharpoon

nick can someone buy me an iphone so i can play imessage games 21 hours ago

kmillsx

Kindra Middleton My sister recently got her first iPhone and she trying to play in imessage games and I’m smashing her in them all.… https://t.co/xKJZjNRWxU 2 days ago

lu_kei

Watch_Dogs RT @MuloiwaThendo: If you used an android, you could just open Google timeline and trace your steps back, but since you use an iPhone you c… 2 days ago

ANGELSE0KS

𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑎⁷ I HAVE THE IPHONE XR WHO WANTS MY NUMBER SO WE CAN FT IR PLAY IMESSAGE GAMES 3 days ago

knifeofcrows

la Ra🔪 does anyone want to play games on imessage when my iphone arribes 3 days ago

zionlbs

𝐙𝐢𝐨𝐧 wants attention someone play imessage games w me i have my iphone working for n o w 3 days ago

Mixxrr_

Mixxrr Mfers buying the iPhone 11 and got no one to ft or play iMessage games with 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.