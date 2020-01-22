Here's the full list of Super Bowl commercials that will run this year

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· Super Bowl ads don't come cheap. Fox is charging as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second spot in the game this year.

· Some like Facebook and hummus maker Sabra are advertising for the first time while others like Snickers and Squarespace are returning after a few years.

· The advertisers also include regulars like... · Super Bowl ads don't come cheap. Fox is charging as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second spot in the game this year.· Some like Facebook and hummus maker Sabra are advertising for the first time while others like Snickers and Squarespace are returning after a few years.· The advertisers also include regulars like 👓 View full article

