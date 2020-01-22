Global  

UN investigators just backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020
UN investigators just backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone· *The Guardian reported Tuesday an investigation had found Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.*
· *UN investigators David Kaye and Agnes Callamard released a statement on Wednesday confirming their belief that Crown Prince Mohammed was involved in the hack of Bezos' phone.*
·...
News video: Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos 00:34

 Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos' private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos' WhatsApp account in April 2018. The crown prince seemingly went as far as to taunt Bezos last November with a sexist meme that...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday. 1. *UN investigators backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman...
Saudi officials close to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly knew of plans to hack Bezos phone

Saudi officials close to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly knew of plans to hack Bezos phone· *Saudi officials close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (know in the West as MBS) told The Wall Street Journal that they were aware of plans to hack Jeff...
