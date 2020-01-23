Global  

Here are the 10 most important details you need to know from the bombshell UN analysis of Jeff Bezos' phone hack

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Here are the 10 most important details you need to know from the bombshell UN analysis of Jeff Bezos' phone hack· *The UN on Wednesday said it had received credible information that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.*
· *The UN published a summary of an external forensic investigation into the hack, which included details of how the Amazon CEO exchanged numbers with the Crown...
News video: Bezos' Phone Reportedly Hacked By Saudi Prince

Bezos' Phone Reportedly Hacked By Saudi Prince 00:34

 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from Mohammed bin Salman, according to an explosive new report from The Guardian, which cites multiple sources familiar with the investigation. Bezos reportedly had a friendly texting exchange with bin...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Key events leading to statement on Jeff Bezos phone hack

Experts at the United Nations said Wednesday that the phone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was likely hacked through a file sent from an...
Jeff Bezos phone hack began with Saudi goodwill tour, intimate dinner


