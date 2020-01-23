Here are the 10 most important details you need to know from the bombshell UN analysis of Jeff Bezos' phone hack
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · *The UN on Wednesday said it had received credible information that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.*
· *The UN published a summary of an external forensic investigation into the hack, which included details of how the Amazon CEO exchanged numbers with the Crown...
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from Mohammed bin Salman, according to an explosive new report from The Guardian, which cites multiple sources familiar with the investigation. Bezos reportedly had a friendly texting exchange with bin...