Sling TV is by far the most economical way for me to watch live TV without cable — its channel selection and streaming quality are top-notch

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Sling TV is by far the most economical way for me to watch live TV without cable — its channel selection and streaming quality are top-notch

· *Starting at $30 a month, Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services available today.*
· *While the channel offerings and streaming quality are excellent, Sling's user interface leaves a lot to be desired.*
· *Sling TV comes with channels like CNN, TBS, Food Network, and BBC America. Depending...
