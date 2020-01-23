George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected (FB)

· Well-known liberal billionaire George Soros said he believes Facebook will work with Trump to get the president re-elected, as first reported by Bloomberg.

· Speaking at Davos on Thursday, Soros said he thinks there's an "informal mutual assistance operation developing between Trump and Facebook."

· "This is just plain...



