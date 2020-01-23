Global  

George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected (FB)· Well-known liberal billionaire George Soros said he believes Facebook will work with Trump to get the president re-elected, as first reported by Bloomberg.
· Speaking at Davos on Thursday, Soros said he thinks there's an "informal mutual assistance operation developing between Trump and Facebook."
· "This is just plain...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together

George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together 00:32

 Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet Soros didn’t offer any evidence while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Soros...

Recent related news from verified sources

George Soros warns the US economy under Trump is headed for peril

George Soros warns the US economy under Trump is headed for peril· *Liberal billionaire investor George Soros warned guests at an informal dinner at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that the US economy under Trump is...
Business Insider

George Soros takes aim at President Xi and Trump

The billionaire launches an attack on US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Xinping.
BBC News


