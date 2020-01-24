Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight

geek.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight(Photo Credit: HypnoArt/Pixabay)

The Doomsday Clock is now closer to midnight than ever. Symbolizing the likelihood of a man-made global disaster, the metaphorical clock has been moved forward—from two minutes to 100 seconds. “We are now […]

The post Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before 00:44

 Mandatory credit: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been and is now just 100 seconds away from striking 12. Rachel Bronson, president and chief executive of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists speaks. The clock, which serves as a metaphor...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists Moves Doomsday Clock Closer To The Apocalypse [Video]Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists Moves Doomsday Clock Closer To The Apocalypse

The world is closer to Doomsday than ever before. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published

Watch: Doomsday Clock Moved To 100 Seconds To Midnight As Threats Loom [Video]Watch: Doomsday Clock Moved To 100 Seconds To Midnight As Threats Loom

Stewards of the symbolic Doomsday Clock are ringing the alarm about rising world threats.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It Is Now 100 Seconds to Midnight

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iconic Doomsday Clock symbolizing the gravest perils facing humankind is now closer to midnight than at any point since its...
Business Wire

100 seconds to midnight: Why we’re closer to Doomsday than ever

100 seconds to midnight: Why we’re closer to Doomsday than everThe Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a non-profit group dedicated to monitoring the potential for global catastrophe, last night set the Doomsday Clock forward....
The Next Web Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marketemia

MasMaz Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight - https://t.co/7ADuFDHnIq https://t.co/DLU57w7SfA 32 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight (Stephanie Mlot/Gearlog) https://t.co/xSsi1uaqTR 34 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight https://t.co/tsikSjds3W https://t.co/whgOEX4lDF 38 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight https://t.co/2RFruMO9gL https://t.co/dVCmEf4y1U 43 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight https://t.co/l33rt5opA6 https://t.co/rgEmXb9tvf 44 minutes ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight https://t.co/SkoKhWBSYh #Geek #Technology 58 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot At 100 seconds, the #DoomsdayClock is now closer to midnight than ever. https://t.co/ghzLmCgMIp @BulletinAtomic #nuclearwar #climatechange 59 minutes ago

CWL_law

Crawford, Wishnew & Lang PLLC Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight Than Ever Before https://t.co/sZrkemdqcY via @KRLD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.