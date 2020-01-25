Global  

Chinese people are turning on the government as the coronavirus outbreak spirals into the Lunar New Year

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Chinese people are turning on the government as the coronavirus outbreak spirals into the Lunar New Year· Friday and Saturday are meant to be the most festive days of China's year. Instead they are stalked by fear and anxiety.
· As the coronavirus outbreak centered in Wuhan has spread, ordinary Chinese people are increasingly turning of local officials — a rare step in the authoritarian nation.
· They cite hardship from a...
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread [Video]Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

New cases of the coronavirus are popping up by the day around the world, and the New York Health Department is investigating three possible cases; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Maryland Doctors Work On Vaccine To Stop New Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Maryland Doctors Work On Vaccine To Stop New Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese officials report a surge in deaths from a new form of coronavirus that has infected more than 1,000 people worldwide. 

China to step up countermeasures as virus outbreak grows

China will step up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays as a rise in confirmed cases fanned fears the virus...
Chinese authorities urge visitors to stay away from Wuhan in bid to contain deadly coronavirus

The Chinese city at the centre of a SARS-like virus outbreak has cancelled a major Lunar New Year event as it tries to contain the deadly disease.
