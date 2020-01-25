Chinese people are turning on the government as the coronavirus outbreak spirals into the Lunar New Year
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () · Friday and Saturday are meant to be the most festive days of China's year. Instead they are stalked by fear and anxiety.
· As the coronavirus outbreak centered in Wuhan has spread, ordinary Chinese people are increasingly turning of local officials — a rare step in the authoritarian nation.
· They cite hardship from a...
China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.
China will step up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays as a rise in confirmed cases fanned fears the virus... Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.com