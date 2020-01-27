Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'· Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's policies on misinformation in an interview with The Atlantic that was published on Saturday.
· Clinton called Zuckerberg "Trumpian" and "authoritarian" for standing by Facebook's policy that allows false claims in political ads on the platform.
· Clinton made the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him [Video]Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him [Video]Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Authoritarian' Zuckerberg intends to use Facebook to re-elect Trump, says Hillary Clinton

President's 2016 opponent compares tech giant to 'a foreign power' yet claims co-founder has been persuaded 'not to cross' president
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.com

President Trump says Mark Zuckerberg running for president 'wouldn't be too frightening' (FB)

President Trump says Mark Zuckerberg running for president 'wouldn't be too frightening' (FB)· *President Trump was asked about Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a new interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.* · *"I heard he's going to run for...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is... https://t.co/6Z0JNcnghM 30 minutes ago

BeatlemaniacUSA

Mary Hilario RT @businessinsider: Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump' htt… 37 minutes ago

herrkusuma

Climate Comms Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump' https://t.co/7j7TdqrUqy 1 hour ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as ‘authoritarian’ and predicted that Facebook is ‘going to reelect Trump’… https://t.co/TQxgpNC4IS 1 hour ago

Kyle2uSuccess

Kyle2U Success RT @HPTarget: Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump' https://t.… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'… https://t.co/qsCMUbbtg4 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump'… https://t.co/8WE0VA8uC0 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Hillary Clinton slammed Mark Zuckerberg as 'authoritarian' and predicted that Facebook is 'going to reelect Trump' https://t.co/kVRqXlXSHK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.