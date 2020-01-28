Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A]

betanews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Today is Data Privacy Day and with CCPA coming into force at the start of this month, the focus is very much on personal data, how it's used and how it needs to be protected. One of the issues is that there are lots of definitions and terms involved which means it’s vital that everyone understands what they’re dealing with. We spoke to Kristina Bergman the CEO of Integris Software about the introduction of CCPA and about the company's launch of a Privacy Dictionary to help businesses understand and communicate effectively on privacy issues. BN: Why have you created a… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Don’t Be Scared’: CCPA Isn’t End Of The World, GroupM’s Olivieri Says [Video]‘Don’t Be Scared’: CCPA Isn’t End Of The World, GroupM’s Olivieri Says

LAS VEGAS -- It's a new year, a new decade and there is a new piece of digital privacy legislation in town. But, whilst the Californian Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which came in to effect on January..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published

Havas Media’s Sedlarcik: First-Party Data Is the Answer to Privacy Regulations [Video]Havas Media’s Sedlarcik: First-Party Data Is the Answer to Privacy Regulations

As more privacy regulations pop up, bringing on restrictions to how companies can use and handle customer information, the key for media will be first-party data, according to Havas Media’s US chief..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It’s 2020 and we still have a data privacy problem

There are only a few $100 billion dollar industries out there — yet Facebook and Google sell personal data to advertisers for more than this amount on an...
The Next Web Also reported by •betanewsengadgetSeattle Times

WhiteHat Security Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance in Global Effort to Support Data Privacy Day by Becoming a 2020 Champion

WhiteHat Security Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance in Global Effort to Support Data Privacy Day by Becoming a 2020 ChampionSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #CCPA--WhiteHat Security has announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day by signing up as a Data Privacy Day 2020 Champion.
Business Wire


Tweets about this

tmlboston

Tara Lefave Stred RT @utollwi: Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/gV0CyR8IET via @BetaNews #PrivacyDay 12 minutes ago

utollwi

William Toll Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/gV0CyR8IET via @BetaNews #PrivacyDay 22 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/dLZOXIjtWa 2 hours ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/PIXS1wvVOE 2 hours ago

IanDBarker

Ian Barker RT @BetaNews: Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/tWw5IJBskG https://t.co/1CNNXPh7Os 2 hours ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A] https://t.co/tWw5IJBskG https://t.co/1CNNXPh7Os 2 hours ago

laviebella8

ashley w RT @mniedringhill: Everyone getting amped that Trump is speaking at the #MarchForLife needs a refresher on what being pro-life actually ent… 5 days ago

mniedringhill

Megan Niedringhaus-Hill Everyone getting amped that Trump is speaking at the #MarchForLife needs a refresher on what being pro-life actuall… https://t.co/JGFgUnideY 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.