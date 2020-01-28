Global  

ZTE and China Telecom enabled the first remote diagnosis of coronavirus via a 5G telehealth system

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
ZTE and China Telecom enabled the first remote diagnosis of coronavirus via a 5G telehealth systemChinese networking equipment maker ZTE and network operator China Telecom facilitated China's first remote diagnosis of the deadly coronavirus using a 5G network. For context, coronavirus has reportedly infected at least 2,700 people and caused at least 80 deaths in the country since the outbreak was first reported in late...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus 11:00

 China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

