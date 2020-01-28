Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension· You can make Google Docs read text to you out loud with the text-to-speech function.
· You'll need to use the Google Chrome web browser, along with the ChromeVox extension, which will read the text of any webpage aloud to you.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sometimes a fresh perspective can make a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How to use Grammarly on Google Docs with a Google Chrome extension to enhance your writing

How to use Grammarly on Google Docs with a Google Chrome extension to enhance your writing** · *To use Grammarly on Google Docs, you can simply download the Google Chrome extension and it will automatically be added as an extension to Google...
Business Insider

How to back up your Google Docs (in case Drive goes down again)

How to back up your Google Docs (in case Drive goes down again)Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. As some of you...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension… https://t.co/NHepTH04hj 5 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension https://t.co/AVFcSLFA3b https://t.co/PzCQ6TxOVR 5 minutes ago

Mrkjw738

Kemoy Jason Wood RT @SAI: How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension https://t.co/NMZSfO8oi9 12 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to make Google Docs read your documents out loud to you, using a Google Chrome extension https://t.co/NMZSfO8oi9 16 minutes ago

liaxlashae

Alia RT @Jaebyyy_: Alright guys. Step one is getting signatures. Please click the link, read the description, and sign your name in agreeance. T… 58 minutes ago

bitsofpins

Men 🐦 @designmoonchild TOUR BAG AUS GO Form is Up! Make sure to read everything properly. Or i'm throwing hands cisnxksj https://t.co/avbZhhk3cd 2 hours ago

trubbulled

CEO of Moo Moos 🐄 @YAMsgarden I THINK ive read other people's comics as a public Google Docs file? There's like, a way to compile the… https://t.co/ldINPpXlFG 3 hours ago

YamiKID

Yami KID RT @felixzine: [RTs=💙] Applications for SWORD&SHIELD, A Felix Hugo Fraldarius Fanzine, are now open until Feb 10, 2020! Please make sure… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.