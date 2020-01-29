Cadillac Super Cruise Adds Auto Lane Change Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Enhanced Super Cruise will include automated lane change, which will allow the hands-free system to change lanes on the highway when requested by the driver and certain conditions are met.



Caddy's biggest tech leap of the last decade gets an upgrade. Son of Super Cruise is on the 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans, and Escalade, all out later this year.



