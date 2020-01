Ginni Rometty is out as the CEO of IBM, and its cloud boss is replacing her (IBM)

Thursday, 30 January 2020

· *Ginni Rometty is leaving the role of IBM CEO, the company says.*

· *She'll be replaced by Arvind Krishna, currently IBM's senior VP for cloud, as of April 6th.*

· *Jim Whitehurst, CEO of Red Hat — which IBM acquired last year in a $34 billion mega-deal — will become IBM's president on the same day.*

