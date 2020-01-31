Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune grew by $13.5 billion in just 15 minutes on Thursday.

· Bezos' windfall came after Amazon's stock price increased by 12% to $12,000 during trading Thursday in New York.

· The bulk of Bezos' $116 billion fortune comes from his Amazon stock, with ventures such as Blue Origin and the Washington... · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune grew by $13.5 billion in just 15 minutes on Thursday.· Bezos' windfall came after Amazon's stock price increased by 12% to $12,000 during trading Thursday in New York.· The bulk of Bezos' $116 billion fortune comes from his Amazon stock, with ventures such as Blue Origin and the Washington 👓 View full article

