Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13.5 billion to his fortune in 15 minutes
Friday, 31 January 2020 () · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune grew by $13.5 billion in just 15 minutes on Thursday.
· Bezos' windfall came after Amazon's stock price increased by 12% to $12,000 during trading Thursday in New York.
· The bulk of Bezos' $116 billion fortune comes from his Amazon stock, with ventures such as Blue Origin and the Washington...
