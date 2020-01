Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Samsung has really upped its game recently, pushing updates in good time and has even managed to beat Google Pixel to the February 2020 security patch, as it is now rolling out for the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 10 right now.



more…



The post The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 beat the Pixel to the February 2020 patch appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article