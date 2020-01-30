Uber freezes 240 Mexico accounts after flagging a possible coronavirus case
Monday, 3 February 2020 () · Uber suspended the accounts of 240 Mexican users in an attempt to stop the coronavirus spreading.
· According to Uber Mexico's Twitter account, the suspended users had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case.
· Numerous major tech companies have placed restrictions on their employees'...
Reuters reports ride-hailing company Uber suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico on Saturday. The accounts are of drivers who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus. The virus is believed to have originated late last year from illegally traded...