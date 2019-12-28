Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she's engaged

The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she's engaged

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she's engaged· *Sheryl Sandberg is the chief operating officer for Facebook, and is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.*
· *Sandberg has made headlines in her nearly 10 years at Facebook, from pioneering a controversial feminist movement with her book "Lean In," to responding to criticism over the social media giant's handing of the Cambridge...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: OpenSlate’s Foyle: Audience and Content Impact Measurement Is a ‘Utopia’ for Clients

OpenSlate’s Foyle: Audience and Content Impact Measurement Is a ‘Utopia’ for Clients 05:36

 OpenSlate launched eight years ago to measure content as people began watching more than just linear TV. The goal was to translate nature and quality to advertisers and marketers in an unfamiliar content landscape – specifically on YouTube and Facebook, where brand safety has been an issue. At the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police chief on death of beloved officer Spencer Bristol: 'We are heartbroken' [Video]Police chief on death of beloved officer Spencer Bristol: "We are heartbroken"

"When we hired him, it was one of the happiest days of his life, he just wanted this job more than anything," Police Chief Mickey Miller said of Spencer Bristol.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:06Published

Monterey Co.’s first female armed officer, chief probation officer retires [Video]Monterey Co.’s first female armed officer, chief probation officer retires

She's retiring after a 30 year-long career with the department after working her way up the ladder to become chief in 2014.

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged

Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Monday announced her engagement to the head of a consulting firm.
Reuters

Centric Brands Inc. Appoints Laura Ritchey, Chief Operating Officer

Centric Brands Inc. Appoints Laura Ritchey, Chief Operating OfficerNEW YORK, NY – February 3, 2020 –--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #LifeatCentric--Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC), a leading lifestyle brands collective, announces the...
Business Wire Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

TINFacebookNews

TIN-Facebook News The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebooks billionaire chief operating officer who just (Paige Leskin/B… https://t.co/C3DOIFZfY2 3 hours ago

FinNewsNet

FinancialNewsNetwork The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she'… https://t.co/lizXKpt0Df 3 hours ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who jus… https://t.co/spfjQI0X9o 3 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she'… https://t.co/ZDzyJ6Df7d 4 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who just announced she'… https://t.co/VbDcylc04U 4 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - The career rise and life of Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's billionaire chief operating officer who… https://t.co/PeD4buZrwj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.