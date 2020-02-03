Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Iowa precinct chairs are having trouble logging into the app for reporting caucus results, and it might delay the announcement of the winner

Iowa precinct chairs are having trouble logging into the app for reporting caucus results, and it might delay the announcement of the winner

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Iowa precinct chairs are having trouble logging into the app for reporting caucus results, and it might delay the announcement of the winner· Iowa precinct chairs are reportedly having trouble using the new mobile app for reporting caucus results that was rolled out by the Iowa Democratic Party for this year's caucus.
· The issues could delay the counting of the votes in Iowa by a few hours, according to Bloomberg.
· The Iowa Democratic Party doesn't expect that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus underway in Queen Creen

Iowa caucus underway in Queen Creen 02:32

 Satellite caucus taking place in Queen Creek.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published

How do the US presidential election primaries work? [Video]How do the US presidential election primaries work?

The US primary season kicks off with the Iowa Caucus. How do US voters pick their candidates and what can we expect during primary season?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus results

Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus resultsPhoto by Joshua Lott/Getty Images Monday’s Iowa Caucus results could be delayed after precinct chairs reported trouble accessing a new mobile app used for...
The Verge Also reported by •engadgetNYTimes.comSeattle TimesPolitico

Iowa caucus precinct officials report struggles with app

Some precinct chairs at several sites across Iowa have said that they are unable to download and log in to a new phone application designed to simplify the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •France 24

Tweets about this

jomareewade

BebopSpaceCowgirl 🌈💖💚❤️💙💜 RT @tylerpager: NEWS: Some Iowa precinct chairs are having difficulties with the phone application used to report caucus results. They will… 41 seconds ago

Oteachjohn

John Jenkins RT @JordanChariton: #IowaCaucus Update: Hearing many caucus site precinct chairs having trouble downloading new caucus app developed by Iow… 42 seconds ago

DBRAUN01849822

DBRAUN RT @intheMatrixxx: Of course they are having problems in Iowa. #IowaCaucuses #VoteFraud https://t.co/FbrpzWasja 1 minute ago

zapher134

News UCanUse RT @tylerpager: Four Democratic county chairs told me some of their precinct chairs are having issues with the functionality of the app, in… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.