Report: Greta Thunberg Nominated For Peace Prize

geek.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg (via Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto/ Getty Images)

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has reportedly been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Swedish lawmakers Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling submitted the 17-year-old’s name for consideration, according to the Associated Press. […]

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

 Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to the Swedish lawmakers, Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work of bringing awareness to the “climate...

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

Prince Charles discusses climate change with Greta Thunberg

Following his speech on decarbonisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos Prince Charles met with climate activist Greta Thunberg to discuss the climate emergency. The Prince left the conference in..

Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Swedish Left Party MPs


Greta Thunberg could become only the 18th woman to win Nobel Peace Prize in 118 years

Environmental campaigner has been nominated for the second year running
