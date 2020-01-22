Report: Greta Thunberg Nominated For Peace Prize

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Greta Thunberg (via Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto/ Getty Images)



Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has reportedly been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Swedish lawmakers Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling submitted the 17-year-old’s name for consideration, according to the Associated Press. […]



