Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time – but it's hard to compare with Amazon and Microsoft because there's a lot they don't tell Wall Street about their clouds (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGLE)
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () · Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time.
· Google's cloud unit brought in $2.6 billion in its most recent quarter, compared to Microsoft's $12.5 billion and Amazon's $9.9 billion – but there's a big flaw in that comparison because the companies report cloud revenue differently.
· Microsoft doesn't report...
Google-parent Alphabet on Monday reported its worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015, missing analysts' estimate for a period in which its top online advertising rivals beat expectations. Lisa Bernhard reports.
Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came to $1.53 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.46. Revenue rose 36% to $20.9 billion. Wall Street expected revenue of $20.7 billion...