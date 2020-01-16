Global  

The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season (ATVI)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
· *The third season of Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League will begin on February 8 with matches in New York City and Dallas.*
· *This year the esports league will travel to the home cities of all 20 teams, with stops in North America, Europe, South Korea, and China.*
· *Activision Blizzard recently signed a deal with...
Recent related news from verified sources

Five questions we want to see answered for Overwatch League in 2020

Overwatch League is back in action this weekend. Our staff gives their thoughts on what they're looking forward to seeing answered this season.
ESPN

Esports' Overwatch League cancels first homestands of 2020 season in China due to coronavirus

The Overwatch League canceled its esports matches scheduled for February and March in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

TinManGaming27

TJ caught the back half of the overwatch league today. they need to bring owl tokens back or viewership will fall off… https://t.co/KRqB6h6ris 14 hours ago

JoshuaDYoung

Joshua D. Young 🎮 RT @PCTEsports: Our League of Legends and Overwatch teams will be competing in the PA Cup starting tomorrow 2/8. Let’s bring home both trop… 1 day ago

PCTEsports

PCT Esports Our League of Legends and Overwatch teams will be competing in the PA Cup starting tomorrow 2/8. Let’s bring home b… https://t.co/kYFYj6ivwx 2 days ago

gardnerdh

David Gardner The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — here's everything you need t… https://t.co/yUzR3sqkoR 4 days ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — here's everything you need t… https://t.co/CbLTEZBwiA 4 days ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — here's everything you need t… https://t.co/rTAW0uVfGc 4 days ago

Chojinki

Chojinki RT @businessinsider: The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — Here's everything you need to k… 4 days ago

winsontang

Winson Tang The Overwatch League will bring live esports to 20 cities around the world this year — here's everything you need t… https://t.co/PZSIKxnEGV 4 days ago

