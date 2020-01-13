Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon Echo. Here's how to protect against it.

A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon Echo. Here's how to protect against it.

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon Echo. Here's how to protect against it.· A vulnerability in some smart home devices makes it possible for hackers to take control of people's laptops by attacking those devices, according to security firm Check Point.
· The vulnerability affects all smart home devices that use the Zigbee protocol, including Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs and Amazon Echo.
· Philips...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus [Video]Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus

Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published

Schleider: Nielsen and Amobee Partnership Will ‘Level the Playing Field’ of Visibility Across Devices [Video]Schleider: Nielsen and Amobee Partnership Will ‘Level the Playing Field’ of Visibility Across Devices

LAS VEGAS– Through a new partnership with Nielsen, independent advertising platform Amobee is helping to usher the next stage of convergence, connected TV and linear media planning. By working with..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philips Hue smart bulb allows hackers to attack your network

Owners of Philips Hue smart bulbs are being urged to check its firmware, after the publication of a vulnerability in how the accessories communicate with each...
AppleInsider Also reported by •The VergePC World9to5Macbetanews9to5Toys

How to check and update your Philips Hue firmware

How to check and update your Philips Hue firmwareAccording to a firm called Check Point Software, a recent vulnerability in Philips Hue smart lightbulbs could allow malware to be installed on the Philips Hue...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINAmazonNews

TIN-Amazon News Feed A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to peoples computers using devices like Philips Hue smart b (Aaron Holmes/B… https://t.co/7oyxZ2QqKP 6 minutes ago

DomsDen1

Dom's Den RT @businessinsider: A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon Ec… 10 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon… https://t.co/xUwQ7pCm9Z 15 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @ASIEDUMARFO: A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon Echo.… 17 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon… https://t.co/XqjZp9RjIi 18 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon… https://t.co/Bvnm8e2qOL 19 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon… https://t.co/sxQsnLRgFg 24 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A vulnerability lets hackers gain entry to people's computers using devices like Philips Hue smart bulbs and Amazon… https://t.co/uEDidS4oK3 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.