Antarctica is hotter than it's ever been

engadget Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Temperatures in Antarctica have reached a record high. According to Argentinian research station thermometer, the temperature climbed to 18.3 degrees Celsius, or 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit. That beats Antarctica's previous record of 63.5 degrees, measur...
News video: Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature 00:51

 Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015. According to 'The Washington Post,' the...

