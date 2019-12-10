Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company

NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company

Business Insider Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company· A NASA safety panel revealed on Thursday that it is investigating a potentially "catastrophic" software error that occurred during a crucial test flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, a spaceship designed to carry astronauts.
· NASA administrators said software errors were "only symptoms" of deeper problems with Boeing's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production [Video]Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production

Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June 2018.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing's botched Starliner test flirted with 'catastrophic' failure, NASA finds

Boeing narrowly missed a "catastrophic failure" during its December flight test of an unmanned space taxi that was cut short by an unrelated problem, a NASA...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters

Boeing’s passenger spacecraft actually suffered a second unknown software glitch during debut flight

Boeing’s passenger spacecraft actually suffered a second unknown software glitch during debut flightAn artistic rendering of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft | Image: Boeing Boeing’s new passenger spacecraft suffered a second major software bug during its...
The Verge Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPRNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'sys… https://t.co/1V2HqOBch5 3 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts NASA is investigating a potentially ‘catastrophic’ software error in Boeing’s spaceship, citing concerns about ‘sys… https://t.co/KCmU33yE5W 30 minutes ago

NFLObjectors

NFLCSFacts RT @SciInsider: NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic is… 43 minutes ago

ANDRO1711

ANDRO1711 NASA investigating potentially 'catastrophic' Boeing spaceship error - Business Insider https://t.co/usSixUFG0L 44 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'sys… https://t.co/QJTpDlt8O9 47 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'sys… https://t.co/7SXAqKIuJP 47 minutes ago

SciInsider

Science Insider NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'sys… https://t.co/AKhGqsTnfu 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.