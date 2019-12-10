NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· A NASA safety panel revealed on Thursday that it is investigating a potentially "catastrophic" software error that occurred during a crucial test flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, a spaceship designed to carry astronauts.

