Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect

Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect· *Amazon Prime Day 2020 is set to launch later this year, and the event will likely include some great Prime Video deals and exclusive streaming events.*
· *For last year's Prime Day, Amazon offered 50% off rentals on popular movies on Prime Video, so we expect a similar promotion for Prime Day 2020.*
· *For access to even...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters Season 1 starring Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:00Published

What Exactly Is Amazon Prime Day? [Video]What Exactly Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has cemented itself as a major retail sales holiday. With its competitive pricing and wide range of products, Prime Day has become a shopper's can't-miss-sale. Introduced in 2015 in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The best headphone deals we expect on Prime Day 2020 from Apple, Bose, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, and more

The best headphone deals we expect on Prime Day 2020 from Apple, Bose, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, and more· *Amazon Prime Day 2020 is set to kick off later this year, and the sale is sure to feature lots of great discounts on **headphones, including over-ear models,...
Business Insider

Apple's AirPods will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect

Apple's AirPods will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect· *Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, and the entire lineup is likely to go on sale for Prime Day 2020.* · *The...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect https://t.co/WO9IQrsiRa https://t.co/RySfNA8ixT 17 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect https://t.co/90u3HspMnS https://t.co/5i2vqGIqeE 42 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect https://t.co/a3LbG80R6E… https://t.co/S7xguPjdA9 42 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Prime Video movie rentals will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2020 — here's what we expect https://t.co/fgDPmf1SDr… https://t.co/kxyYULvRvD 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.