Nick Galatis Check this out! The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand tria… https://t.co/BBj0Msp8we 22 minutes ago Evans101 The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive… https://t.co/mI2LRU6H9r 28 minutes ago Ian Beckett @retheauditors The career rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes https://t.co/jirso8TkKa 31 minutes ago Winson Tang The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive… https://t.co/BuqHEF5qad 40 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive… https://t.co/qj9f7gZDLi 40 minutes ago StrictlyVC The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive… https://t.co/vvT7zSu0GM 40 minutes ago Tough as Nails @mikebravodude @CodeMonkeyZ Need to know Channing Robertson. Mentor and biochemist advising Elizabeth Holmes see st… https://t.co/T9IplWnW9Y 2 days ago Jai c The career rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Photos - Business Insider https://t.co/3aqhvHGpgK 1 week ago