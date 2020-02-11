Samsung launches latest AirPods and iPhone competitors with 8K recording, 120Hz displays, more
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () During the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones and accessories like its AirPods competitors. The Galaxy S20 lineup includes features like 120Hz displays, 8K video recording, and powerful cameras. Samsung also unveiled its second-gen foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip.
