Mobile World Congress canceled over coronavirus fears

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In a move that probably won't come as a big surprise to many people, this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) -- the world's largest mobile phone showcase -- has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. MWC was due to be held in Barcelona on February 24-27, but over the past couple of weeks or so, many of the world's major tech firms have pulled out of the event, including BT, Cisco, Facebook, Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, LG, Sprint, and Vodafone. Coronavirus COVID-19 infections currently exceed 45,000, with the total number of confirmed deaths now standing at more than 1,100.


