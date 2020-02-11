Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out

Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out· Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has managed to get some of allegations against her dropped.
· A judge ruled on Tuesday that Holmes can't be pursued by federal prosecutors for allegedly defrauding patients and doctors with Theranos' faulty blood-testing machines.
· The dismissal only constitutes a small win for Holmes'...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Theranos Founder Sees Conspiracy Charges Thrown Out

Theranos Founder Sees Conspiracy Charges Thrown Out 00:39

 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former company president Ramesh Sunny Balwani are slightly off the hook, but not completely. A judge has thrown out some of the charges after Holmes' defense team argued prosecutors’ case was too broad and too vague. Gizmodo reports the defense team tried to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped [Video]Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against her. The US indicted Holmes in 2018 for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial [Video]Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial

Len Ramirez reports on defense team arguing to dismiss charges in Theranos fraud case (2-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Holmes is pushing to get the Theranos fraud case thrown out

Elizabeth Holmes is pushing to get the Theranos fraud case thrown out· Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against the Theranos founder. · The US indicted Holmes in 2018...
Business Insider

Theranos founder Holmes still faces fraud trial after some charges get dropped

A federal judge has thrown out some charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, but she and the defunct company's president still face trial on fraud...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/SnDzTbcXvt 17 minutes ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/fscgBFyQz7 #Tech https://t.co/Vt8gVKAOmI 21 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/cRuYNURGXN https://t.co/30UsxLJanK 34 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/XEzhMqZLeY #work #jobs https://t.co/ej11HT4USX 34 minutes ago

RBATSocialMedia

Ryan @ Social Media RT @businessinsider: Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/IH7kPjEn8j 37 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/8r8xlpEvyN #business https://t.co/iHdobdNcaO 37 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Elizabeth Holmes managed to get some charges in the Theranos case thrown out https://t.co/IH7kPjEn8j 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.