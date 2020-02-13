4 startups are changing the way millennials pay for brands like Casper and Warby Parker and have attracted investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Snoop Dogg Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Online shoppers have a new option when it comes time to check out: Buy now; pay later.

· Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, and QuadPay are offering low-cost alternatives to credit cards for shoppers that don't want to pay all at once.

