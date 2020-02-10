Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon pauses Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon contract as trial proceeds

Amazon pauses Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon contract as trial proceeds

The Verge Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Amazon pauses Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon contract as trial proceedsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A judge has issued a temporary injunction against the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, preventing the contract from moving forward until a lawsuit from Amazon is resolved.

Amazon has claimed that it lost out on the $10 billion contract because of President Donald Trump’s personal animosity toward Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon argued that the process of granting the contract had “clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias.”

The judge’s decision is sealed, so we don’t know the reasoning behind it. A redacted version of the decision is set to be made public in two weeks after both parties have reviewed the document for competition-sensitive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case

Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case 00:37

 Amazon reportedly seeks to depose President Trump in the Pentagon case.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft [Video]Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc&apos;s request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon wins bid to halt Microsoft work on Pentagon contract

Trump accused of ‘unmistakable bias’ in awarding $10bn Jedi cloud computing contract
FT.com

Amazon stalls Microsoft’s $10B ‘war cloud’ contract with the US gov

Amazon stalls Microsoft’s $10B ‘war cloud’ contract with the US govA US federal judge sided with Amazon on Thursday to temporarily block a $10 billion government contract awarded to its rival Microsoft, Financial Times reports....
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.