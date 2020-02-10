Amazon pauses Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon contract as trial proceeds

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



A judge has issued a temporary injunction against the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, preventing the contract from moving forward until a lawsuit from Amazon is resolved.



Amazon has claimed that it lost out on the $10 billion contract because of President Donald Trump’s personal animosity toward Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon argued that the process of granting the contract had “clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias.”



