Joanne Spruce RT @businessinsider: A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to M… 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/Qjn4dJLJVl 2 hours ago Hig Pearson A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/hWiycKWcF1 2 hours ago Vargas Dixon A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/qUNNFac9rk 2 hours ago TIN-Amazon News Feed A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazo (Benjamin Pime… https://t.co/cDVMDzf3wJ 2 hours ago Principal-IT A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/M2JsrLeYR3 3 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/E2VbwZkvUO 3 hours ago Winson Tang A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge t… https://t.co/373bkum7Uh 3 hours ago