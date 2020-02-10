Global  

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)· *A federal judge approved Amazon's motion to have the Defense Department suspend work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. *
· *The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft last year, in a stunning defeat for Amazon, which was widely expected to win the contract.*
· *Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision....
News video: Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract 01:43

 Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft [Video]Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)· *Amazon told a federal court it wants to depose President Trump in connection with its legal case challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion...
Judge grants Amazon’s request to put Microsoft’s Pentagon contract on hold

For months, Amazon has been making a fuss over the Pentagon's decision to award Microsoft the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI)...
