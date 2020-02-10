A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () · *A federal judge approved Amazon's motion to have the Defense Department suspend work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. *
· *The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft last year, in a stunning defeat for Amazon, which was widely expected to win the contract.*
· *Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision....