YouTube TV won't work with App Store subscriptions after March 13th

engadget Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Starting on March 13th, Google will no longer allow people to subscribe to YouTube TV through the App Store. In an email obtained by MacRumors, the company says not only will it stop accepting new App Store subscriptions next month, but it will also...
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: 7-Eleven trials cashier-less convenient store

7-Eleven trials cashier-less convenient store 00:56

 IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven has announced a trial of a cashier-less store in Irving, Texas starting this week. During the trial period, the store will only be open to 7-Eleven employees. Customers shopping at the store will need to download and sign up for an app then use it to check-in at the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store [Video]Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store

Apple Reports $1.42 Billion in App Transactions From Last Week of 2019. According to the company, its users spent the money from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve. Compared to the year before, that is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube TV subscribers can't do this in the App Store anymore

Heads up, YouTube TV subscribers. If you pay for YouTube TV using Apple's App Store , you're going to be out of luck starting in March, according to an email...
Mashable

YouTube TV Latest to Pull Out Of iOS In-App Purchases

In bad news for Apple’s App Store, YouTube TV has become the latest to turn its back on Apple’s in-app purchasing policies. Apple charges developers 30% of...
WebProNews

