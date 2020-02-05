Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed (AAPL)

The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed (AAPL)· The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck aboard a Diamond Princess cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to 9to5Mac and earlier reported by Macotakara.
· The phones were reportedly given out so passengers could download an app where they can request medication and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers [Video]Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus [Video]Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus

An Arizona man is sharing what life is like while under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship with no reported coronavirus cases shunned amid fears

The ship, carrying more than 2,000 passengers and crew, is now heading to Cambodia.
CBS News

Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus

Hong Kong was testing over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, after some crew members reported having fever...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thisisJdavila

Jorge Dávila #YNWA RT @businessinsider: The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship with more than 100 confirmed coronavir… 12 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly... https://t.co/RhOVuDB6zl 20 minutes ago

AdityaBhandari0

Aditya Bhandari The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/XXhcjUXdG7 22 minutes ago

d_george_jnr

George Will Disu The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/am0GrLRcvf 26 minutes ago

herrkusuma

Climate Comms The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/J0bzEjFFCm 50 minutes ago

dwill

Don Willoughby The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/51C7MEQLUu 53 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases… https://t.co/repynlgx7t 1 hour ago

Laconic_doc

Dr Kit Byatt RT @r__worldnews: The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where more than 100 cases of coronavirus… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.