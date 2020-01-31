Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A Tesla Model 3 Bulletproof takes on a variety of objects in its laminated bulletproof window, including a real bullet fired from a real gun. The bulletproof window of Tesla model 3 stood unshaken against all the used objects. Finally, it prevented the bullet from going through the window. Lads from the YouTube channel “ItsYeBoi” […]



The post Watch: A Bulletproof Tesla Model 3 Survives Bullets From A Real Gun appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

