Watch: A Bulletproof Tesla Model 3 Survives Bullets From A Real Gun

Fossbytes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A Tesla Model 3 Bulletproof takes on a variety of objects in its laminated bulletproof window, including a real bullet fired from a real gun. The bulletproof window of Tesla model 3 stood unshaken against all the used objects. Finally, it prevented the bullet from going through the window. Lads from the YouTube channel “ItsYeBoi” […]

The post Watch: A Bulletproof Tesla Model 3 Survives Bullets From A Real Gun appeared first on Fossbytes.
