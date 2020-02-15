'Everything is hackable' warns cyber group after hacking the Olympics and FC Barcelona Twitter accounts and posting about private messages Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The official Twitter accounts for the Olympics and Barcelona FC were hacked on Saturday.

· OurMine, the group responsible for several prominent Twitter hacks beginning in 2016 claimed responsibility.

· In addition to gaining some level of access to the account, the group sent a tweet that claimed a popular soccer... · The official Twitter accounts for the Olympics and Barcelona FC were hacked on Saturday.· OurMine, the group responsible for several prominent Twitter hacks beginning in 2016 claimed responsibility.· In addition to gaining some level of access to the account, the group sent a tweet that claimed a popular soccer 👓 View full article

