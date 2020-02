Facebook is spending $130 million to create a 'Supreme Court' that can overrule Mark Zuckerberg — here's everything we know about it (FB)

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *In late 2018, Facebook** CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious plan: to create an independent oversight board that could overrule Facebook's content moderation guidelines, and even Zuckerberg himself.*

· *The board is independent from Facebook, but Facebook is funding the board's operations to the tune of $130... · *In late 2018, Facebook** CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious plan: to create an independent oversight board that could overrule Facebook's content moderation guidelines, and even Zuckerberg himself.*· *The board is independent from Facebook, but Facebook is funding the board's operations to the tune of $130 👓 View full article