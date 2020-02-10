Global  

Elon Musk dings Bill Gates and says their conversations were underwhelming, after the Microsoft billionaire buys an electric Porsche

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Elon Musk took a shot at Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates on Twitter, tweeting that his conversations with Gates had been "underwhelming."
· Musk's remarks on Tuesday came after Gates gave an interview saying he had bought a Porsche Taycan.
· Starting at $103,800, the Porsche Taycan is Porsche's first all-electric vehicle...
