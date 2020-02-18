Global  

Blink XT2 is bundled with a Fire TV Stick for $100 (Reg. $130+)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Blink XT2 Security Camera with a Fire TV Stick for *$99.99 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $130 for this bundle or more, with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Blink XT2 and Fire TV Stick are natural companions, allowing users the option to beam content directly from their cameras to the streaming stick. Includes an Alexa remote for easy access to various smart home controls, while Blink offers up to 2-years of battery life on a full charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

