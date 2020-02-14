Global  

Billionaire George Soros says Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their leadership positions at Facebook (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
· Billionaire George Soros is calling for Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg to be "removed from control of Facebook." 
· Writing to the Financial Times, Soros said that Facebook should "err on the side of caution and refuse to publish" political ads on its platform. 
· "Mr. Zuckerberg appears...
News video: Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg

Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg 01:12

 Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between a newspaper and a tecom company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules [Video]Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to rein in U.S. and..

Sheryl Sandberg Helped Plan Her Own Engagement [Video]Sheryl Sandberg Helped Plan Her Own Engagement

Kimberly White/Getty Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal on February 3. In a Facebook post on Valentine&apos;s Day, Sandberg revealed she..

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to curry favor with the EU, with skeptical lawmakers questioning Facebook's dominance and the spread of coronavirus misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to curry favor with the EU, with skeptical lawmakers questioning Facebook's dominance and the spread of coronavirus misinformation· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with EU lawmakers in Brussels this week, and they're not making things easy for him. · Zuckerberg is speaking to...
George Soros: Zuckerberg is on Trump’s side and must be removed

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has called for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg to “be removed from control” of the company in a...
marcoscurci

Marcos Curci RT @BreitbartNews: SHOCK CLAIM: @AlanDersh says he has a 302 form that proves former President Barack Obama directed the FBI to investigate… 5 minutes ago

era_murphy

EMurph Billionaire George Soros says Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their leadership positio... https://t.co/rTz6Gh64GY 6 minutes ago

raygjr1012

Ray Garcia Jr RT @CRRJA5: .@AlanDersh says he has a 302 form proving @BarackObama directed @FBI to investigate an individual on behalf of billionaire Geo… 19 minutes ago

516_brenda

brenda Billionaire George Soros says Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their leadership positions… https://t.co/I5JgW6k5Ur 22 minutes ago

TekStol

#BlueWave2020 🌊🇺🇸🗽#VoteBlue2020 #Resist⚖️🇺🇸 Billionaire George Soros says Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their leadership positions… https://t.co/2JWeEAodUY 27 minutes ago

hydramatik

issac brewster Billionaire George Soros says Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg should be removed from their le... https://t.co/3BnjnqtDrt via @Yahoo 30 minutes ago

dianeh15285

D 🌟🌟🌟 RT @LaylaAlisha11: BREAKING: Dershowitz Says Lawsuit Is Coming After Docs Prove Obama Requested Investigation On Behalf Of Soros! Billionai… 42 minutes ago

