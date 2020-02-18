Jeff Bezos just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · Jeff Bezos is giving $10 billion to fight climate change by starting the Bezos Earth Fund, the Amazon CEO announced on Instagram on Monday.
· Bezos is worth an estimated $130 billion now, making him the richest person in the world, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
· Bezos is roughly 48% richer...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.