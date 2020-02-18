Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jeff Bezos just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

Jeff Bezos just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.· Jeff Bezos is giving $10 billion to fight climate change by starting the Bezos Earth Fund, the Amazon CEO announced on Instagram on Monday.
· Bezos is worth an estimated $130 billion now, making him the richest person in the world, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
· Bezos is roughly 48% richer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change 00:16

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Flight Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Flight Climate Change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is upping his philanthropy, promising $10 billion to combat climate change.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges Billions To Fight Climate Change [Video]Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges Billions To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos said he will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists, and non-profits working to protect the earth.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shoppers slam Amazon for 'unnecessary' packaging as Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change

Shoppers slam Amazon for 'unnecessary' packaging as Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change· Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change via a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund, which he announced on Monday.  · Bezos said that...
Business Insider Also reported by •Japan TodayNPRHinduFrance 24Seattle TimesDaily CallerUSATODAY.comJust Jared

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. 1. *Jeff Bezos says he's giving $10 billion — about 7.7% of his net worth — to fight...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Nash_Suchiang

Nash RT @UberFacts: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, has just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. 1 minute ago

kathyawatson3

Kathy Watson RT @ConservationOrg: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to combat #ClimateChange on Monday, calling the phenomenon the “biggest thre… 8 minutes ago

CibrianSince93

C.Chain$🛸 RT @KarenCivil: Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, just pledged $10 Billion to fight against climate change. https://t.co/uHccqk4cSK 10 minutes ago

backto300

Sylvain Delerce 🎶Paroles, paroles, paroles🎵 used to sing #Dalida. The bids are rising in the global arena of greenwashing... Now 10… https://t.co/6VRRMLcmaS 15 minutes ago

ppppaully

Paul Dearson RT @ExtinctionR: Jeff Bezos has just pledged ∼8% of his fortune ($10bn) to help fight #climateemergency. https://t.co/EJB3ZeNMgY 24 minutes ago

ConservationOrg

Conservation Intl Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to combat #ClimateChange on Monday, calling the phenomenon the “biggest t… https://t.co/sZHGocqr7O 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.