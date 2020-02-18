Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his billions.

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, has pledged to spend $10 billion to fight

· *Bezos became nearly $2 billion richer after selling some of his Amazon stock earlier this month.*

· *As Amazon's founder and CEO, Bezos was the first person in modern history to accumulate a fortune of over $100 billion... · *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, has pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change .*· *Bezos became nearly $2 billion richer after selling some of his Amazon stock earlier this month.*· *As Amazon's founder and CEO, Bezos was the first person in modern history to accumulate a fortune of over $100 billion 👓 View full article

