Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his billions.

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his billions.· *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, has pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change.*
· *Bezos became nearly $2 billion richer after selling some of his Amazon stock earlier this month.*
· *As Amazon's founder and CEO, Bezos was the first person in modern history to accumulate a fortune of over $100 billion...
News video: Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change 00:16

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.

$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20 [Video]$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Flight Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Flight Climate Change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is upping his philanthropy, promising $10 billion to combat climate change.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published


Jeff Bezos Launches $10-bln Fund To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos, who is considered as world's richest man, has pledged $10 billion to help combat climate change. In a statement on Instagram Monday, the Amazon chief...
RTTNews

Shoppers slam Amazon for 'unnecessary' packaging as Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change

Shoppers slam Amazon for 'unnecessary' packaging as Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change· Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change via a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund, which he announced on Monday.  · Bezos said that...
Business Insider


_kaylafeeney_

K💜 The fact that Jeff Bezos just pledged to donate $10B to fight climate change just proves that peer pressure works lol 1 minute ago

GiantJoe_

Giant Joe RT @UberFacts: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, has just pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. 1 minute ago

WilkinsonGrant

Wilkinson Grant & Co RT @ExtinctionR: Jeff Bezos has just pledged ∼8% of his fortune ($10bn) to help fight #climateemergency. https://t.co/EJB3ZeNMgY 3 minutes ago

KathleenKluper

Kathleen Kluper RT @BuzzFeedNews: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just pledged $10 billion to combat climate change https://t.co/sp7R9YIclk 3 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world ma… https://t.co/tSkRpxULm6 9 minutes ago

thatGregVaughn

Greg Vaughn Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world ma… https://t.co/IwMAEI7JKn 13 minutes ago

maxinebedat

Maxine Bédat RT @AlexSteffen: Here's something Jeff Bezos could do with a small chunk of the money he's just pledged to give: Transform how we explore,… 15 minutes ago

yojudenz

Jude ✝️🦅🗽🇺🇸I STAND WITH TRUMP🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 The World's Richest Man Just Pledged $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change https://t.co/qBF73zTFf9 34 minutes ago

