Jeff Bezos just pledged to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his billions.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.
