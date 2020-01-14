Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its pitch deck.

Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its pitch deck.

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its pitch deck.· Launched in 2018, AI startup SenSat has already raised $10 million in a Series A fundraising round led by Tencent. 
· The London-based firm uses drones and AI to create 'digital twin' versions of real-world environments, which can then be used in construction and other industries to improve efficiency. 
· Global...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota Investing $400 Million in Pony.ai [Video]Toyota Investing $400 Million in Pony.ai

Toyota is investing $400 million into the Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai, valuing the startup at $3 billion. The investment will expand Toyota and Pony.ai's partnership by co-developing mobility..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published

Chinese Plant-Based Meat Startup Zhenmeat Ramps Up Funding [Video]Chinese Plant-Based Meat Startup Zhenmeat Ramps Up Funding

Zhenmeat, the plant-based meat startup in China is looking to raise $2 million of funding this year in an effort to compete with U.S. competitors.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AOL billionaire Steve Case backed finance startup Xendoo to help make accounting easier. We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck it used to raise millions.

AOL billionaire Steve Case backed finance startup Xendoo to help make accounting easier. We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck it used to raise millions.· Xendoo is a software-as-a-subscription service that aims to make accounting more straightforward for small businesses.  · The Florida-based startup raised...
Business Insider

Field Trip raised $8.5 million to take psychedelic medicine mainstream. We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that helped make it happen.

Field Trip raised $8.5 million to take psychedelic medicine mainstream. We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that helped make it happen.· Field Trip Psychedelics raised $8.5 million to build out a network of clinics for psychedelic-assisted therapies. · While the psychedelic medicine industry...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cxinsider

Alex Richards Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its… https://t.co/WDiGcJqB0J 2 days ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Chinese tech giant Tencent plans to list online music arm in the United States Chinese internet giant Tencent said https://t.co/lLTwDSOMqM 3 days ago

Globalbizdynam1

Globalbizdynamics China provides record funding for Indian tech start-ups https://t.co/LO5DOadLyP Alibaba has invested in payments g… https://t.co/C1Qtc6RlSZ 4 days ago

RedditFPSays

Reddit Front Page Says Bot > The Chinese tech giant Tencent owns a 5% stake in Blizzard How much of a stake do they own in Reddit again? 4 days ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New @BIPrime story by @martinjbcoulter: Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million fundin… https://t.co/jGYqv5cxOy 5 days ago

ripplo

Rich Opara RT @businessinsider: Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its pi… 6 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its… https://t.co/YD5kybMpso 6 days ago

_bmturner_

Matt Turner Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round. We got an exclusive look at its… https://t.co/zq2HPy8tVZ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.